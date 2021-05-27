Chinese military attends 18th ASEAN Regional Forum Security Policy Conference

BEIJING, May 27 -- The 18th ASEAN Regional Forum Security Policy Conference (ASPC) was held via a video link on the morning of May 27, according to Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense (MND) at a regular press conference today.

During the meeting, the participants exchanged views on international and regional issues, threats and challenges of emerging technologies to defense security, the buildup of mutual trust and development cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, etc.

The leader of the Office for International Military Cooperation under the Central Military Commission (CMC) of the People’s Republic of China attended the event and clarified China’s views on current international and regional landscapes. He stressed that in dealing with unprecedented challenges, all countries are supposed to get united to the utmost, stand on the right side of history and adhere to the true multilateralism.

In addition, he commended the important role of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in safeguarding regional peace and stability, expounded China’s position and propositions on the militarization of emerging technologies, and put forward suggestions on developing defense and security cooperation in the context of spreading global pandemic.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of China-ASEAN dialogue relations. "The Chinese military will continue to actively participate in relevant ASEAN-led defense security cooperation mechanisms, and make more contributions to the development of the China-ASEAN strategic partnership and the maintenance of regional peace, stability, development and prosperity," Tan said.