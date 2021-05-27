Kyrgyz defense chief says to work with China to promote regional stability

BISHKEK, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Kyrgyzstan stands ready to work with China to make greater contributions to maintaining the security and stability of the two countries and the region, Kyrgyz Defense Minister Taalaibek Omuraliev has said.

Omuraliev made the remarks during a handover ceremony of Chinese military equipment assistance to Kyrgyzstan held here on Wednesday.

During the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen said that as friendly neighbors and comprehensive strategic partners, China and Kyrgyzstan have deepened their relations and traditional friendship, and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and cooperation in various fields have yielded fruitful results.

The Chinese and Kyrgyz militaries have maintained close ties and actively cooperated in the fight against the "three evil forces" of terrorism, separatism and extremism, Du said, expressing hope that the military assistance will deepen bilateral cooperation in the military area and help maintain regional security and stability.