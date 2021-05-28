Xi stresses sci-tech self-strengthening at higher levels

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addresses a meeting conflating the general assemblies of the members of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and the national congress of the China Association for Science and Technology at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Friday called for accelerated efforts in building China into a leader in science and technology and achieving sci-tech self-reliance and self-strengthening at higher levels.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while addressing a meeting conflating the general assemblies of the members of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and the national congress of the China Association for Science and Technology.

Sci-tech self-reliance and self-strengthening should always be considered a strategic support for national development, he said.

Xi said scientific and technological development must target the global sci-tech frontiers, serve the main economic battlefields, strive to fulfill the significant needs of the country and benefit people's lives and health.

Scientists and engineers must closely follow current trends, take the initiative, confront problems head-on, and overcome difficulties, he added.

Xi said the meeting is an important occasion to discuss the country's plans for promoting sci-tech innovation and development, as China is on a new journey to fully build a modern socialist country.

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, he extended congratulations to the meeting, and greetings to professionals serving at various sci-tech posts.

Noting the CPC has always attached great importance to science and technology, Xi said sci-tech innovation has been placed at the core of China's overall development since the 19th CPC National Congress in 2017.

He praised the progress made in sci-tech innovation, basic research, original innovation, strategic sci-tech and high-end industries, as well as the significant role of science and technology in containing the COVID-19 epidemic.

Xi urged China's sci-tech professionals to assume the responsibilities of the times and strive for sci-tech self-reliance and self-strengthening at higher levels.