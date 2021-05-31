PLA Macao Garrison holds flag bearer training session for local youth

An instructor of the PLA Macao Garrison trains student flag bearers on May 29. (Xinhua/Fang Zhao)

By Li Hanfang and Fang Zhao

MACAO, May 31 -- Two hundred students from 4 universities and 37 middle schools in Macao entered the Taipa barrack of the PLA Macao Garrison on May 29 for the “National Flag Bearer Training Session 2021”.

The flag bearer training session offers training in basic formation movements, gives lessons on the history of national flag, and teaches the students how to organize the flag-raising ceremony. It helps train flag bearers among Macao’s college and middle school students, promote the spirit of "loving the motherland and loving Macao" , and enhance the students’ sense of national identity and pride.

Hong Junwei, a student from Sheng Kung Hui Choi Kou School Macau , said what impressed him most was that the military instructors had repeatedly reminded them that the national flag is sacred and should never be dropped on the ground. It added a sense of solemnity to his mind when holding the flag.

Since the PLA Macao Garrison and the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau of the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) jointly initiated such a training session in 2016, the annual summer camp and irregular training sessions have cultivated more than 1,000 student flag bearers. Today, all universities, middle schools, and primary schools in Macao hold the flag-raising ceremonies regularly.

Students are practicing flag-raising process on May 29. (Xinhua/Chen Shuai)