Chinese peacekeepers to Lebanon pass quarterly equipment inspection

By Ding Wendong and Liu Pan

BEIRUT, June 2 -- The 19th Chinese peacekeeping multi-functional engineer contingent to Lebanon passed the second quarter equipment inspection carried out by the United Nations (UN) with high standard on May 31, which was also the last inspection on the contingent during its mission period.

The headquarters of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) sent an inspection team of 14 officials. After listening to briefings, on-site inspections and actual operations, the team carried out a detailed inspection on nearly 10,000 sets or items of equipment and materials in 27 categories, including the barracks facilities, vehicles and weapons, electricity and water purification equipment, communication equipment, and medical equipment in the Chinese peacekeeping camp located in the Hinnieh village of south Lebanon.

In addition, the officials in charge of vehicle inspections also made a special trip to the Blue Line area on the Lebanon-Israel border, and inspected all vehicles of the Chinese peacekeeping contingent conducting mine clearance operations in this area.

After three hours of inspection, the inspection team fully affirmed the good condition and performance of the equipment and materials owned by the contingent, and believed that all the inspected equipment met the standards set by the UN.

Equipment inspection aims to verify whether the equipment and facilities provided by the troop-contributing countries meet the requirements of the UN based on the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the UN and the troop-contributing countries.

Since its deployment to the mission area in August last year, the 19th Chinese peacekeeping multi-functional engineer contingent to Lebanon has successively undergone one online inspection and three on-site inspections by the UNIFIL headquarters, and passed all with high scores.