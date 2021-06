The picture shows a screenshot of the notice on the website of China’s Maritime Safety Administration on June 2, 2021.

BEIJING, June 4 -- According to the notice released by China’s Guangxi Maritime Safety Administration on June 2, military drills will be conducted in waters of the Beibu Gulf from June 4 to June 8, 2021.

GXBH0013,BEIBU BAY MILITARY EXERCISES IN AREA BOUNDED BY THE LINES JOINING 21-25.45N/109-23.82E,21-25.37N/109-39.63E,20-54.80N/109-36.50E,20-09.15N/109-43.10E AND 20-01.10N/108-43.83E 041400 UTC TO 071600 UTC JUN. ENTERING PROHIBITED.BEIHAI MSA CHINA.