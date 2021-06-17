China Coast Guard vessels patrol Diaoyu Islands

By Ruan Yulin

BEIJING, June 17 -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) 2301 fleet conducted a patrol in territorial waters off China's Diaoyu Islands on June 16, according to an online statement by the CCG. This marks the sixth time that Chinese officials announced patrol information in territorial waters off the Diaoyu Islands since 2021.

According to official public records, the CCG 2502 fleet has cruised in territorial waters off the Diaoyu Islands on May 24, 2021.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a regular press conference recently that the Diaoyu Islands and its affiliated islands and reefs are an inalienable part of the Chinese territory. China's patrol and law enforcement activities in waters off the Diaoyu Islands are legitimate and lawful exercise of its inherent rights.