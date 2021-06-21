8th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Mali passes combat capability assessment

The MINUSMA assesses the mass wounded treatment capability of the Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent. Photo by Huang Song

By Sun Baofeng and Wang Xuechao

BEIJING, June 21 -- The 8th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Mali successfully passed the combat capability assessment carried out by the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) on June 16, local time.

In this assessment, a working group composed of 13 staff officers from nine departments of the MINUSMA carried out a comprehensive evaluation of the Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent and sang high praise.

Since the contingent was deployed to the mission area, they have received 1,914 outpatients, admitted 37 inpatients, performed 24 operations, and carried out 41 transfer missions of various types. The medical members have successfully completed various medical support missions and been all awarded by the MINUSMA.