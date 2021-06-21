Chinese military organizes special production training for peacekeepers for first time

By Sun Xingwei and Zhang Liang

WUXI, June 21 -- The Logistic Support Department under the Central Military Commission (CMC) organized a special training session on vegetable farming for the troops to undertake upcoming peacekeeping missions abroad this year in a new agricultural technology test and training base under the Joint Logistic Support Center in Wuxi on June 16.

It is for the first time that the Chinese military has organized such a training session for its peacekeeping forces, which aims to enable them to master vegetable cultivation technology, further improving their scientific planting and management skills, and the capability of emergency support of fresh vegetables during the peacekeeping mission period.

This move will play a positive role in guaranteeing the military non-staple food supply based on local conditions, enriching food variety and spare-time life for the peacekeeping troops abroad.

It is learnt that it is a glorious tradition of the Chinese military to carry out agricultural and sideline production. Over the past years, the Chinese peacekeepers overseas have made full use of the idle land in their camps to build vegetable gardens and grow vegetables like celery, tomato and cucumber in their spare time. This has not only improved the quality of the food security, but also effectively enriched their amateur life overseas.

To hold this training, experts and professors from the PLA Army Logistics University and other units have been invited to deliver lectures in terms of climate features and natural environment of mission areas, vegetable variety promotion and planting technology training, through which the Chinese peacekeepers can learn the soil characteristics, vegetable planting rules, rapid seedling raising methods, field management technology, detection and identification of pests, as well as green prevention and control.