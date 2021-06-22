Air Force's latest aircraft to be showcased at Airshow China

ZHUHAI June 22 -- The 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, usually known as Airshow China, will be held at the Zhuhai International Convention & Exhibition Center (CEC) from September 28 to October 3.

Having been delayed by the pandemic, this year’s Airshow China, which was initially scheduled for last year, has captured extensive attention. Now, all preparations are well underway. It is learned that the PLA Air Force’s latest aircraft will be likely to show at the expo.

According to information released by Airshow China’s WeChat public account on June 20, the expo will invite a range of advanced aircraft and in-service equipment from the PLA Air Force (PLAAF), including planes that had participated in the military parade in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Moreover, the PLAAF’s Bayi Aerobatics Team and the Red Eagle Aerobatics Team of the PLAAF Aviation University will also perform aerobatic stunts with the J-10 aircraft and the K-8 advanced fighter trainer respectively in the sky of Zhuhai.

It is also learned that this year’s Airshow China will cover a gross area of 100,000m2. About 400 firms from countries such as China, the US, the UK, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, Russia, Canada and Brazil have confirmed their participation, including giant multinationals like Boeing, Airbus, Embraer S.A., General Electric Aviation, Rolls Royce Plc., Honeywell, etc. China’s homegrown C919, CBJ business jet and Wing Loong II UAV will also join in the event.