Chinese defense minister attends Moscow Conference on International Security

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- China is committed to making greater contributions to world prosperity and development, making greater efforts for international fairness and justice, and playing a bigger role in promoting world common security, State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe said Wednesday.

China resolutely safeguards its core interests and strongly opposes acts that interfere in China's domestic affairs and damage China's interests, Wei said at the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security via video link.

The Chinese military is willing to join hands with foreign military forces to create a security environment built and shared by all, Wei said.

The conference is hosted by the Russian Defense Ministry from June 23 to 24 in Moscow.