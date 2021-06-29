CMC leaders visit exhibition celebrating 100th anniversary of CPC

BEIJING, June 29 -- The exhibition of the Chinese military in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China(CPC), themed on "Marching Forward under the Banner of the Party” was held on June 28 at the Military Museum of the Chinese People's Revolution. General Xu Qiliang and General Zhang Youxia, both members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairmen of the CPC Central Military Commission, visited the exhibition.

Members of the CPC Central Military Commission General Wei Fenghe, General Li Zuocheng, General Miao Hua and General Zhang Shengmin also visited the exhibition.

The thematic exhibition reviews the glorious history of the Party's creation and leadership of the people's military, and highlights the great practice of Xi's leadership in advancing the cause of strengthening the military in the new era, which vividly reflects the bravery and loyalty of the people's military who always obeys and follows the Party.

The exhibition displays more than 1,580 relics, more than 800 photos, and a significant volume of historical documents, graphs and video clips. The exhibition will be open to the society for a long time as a basic display of the military museum.

During the visit, General Xu and General Zhang pointed out that it is necessary to give full play to the educational function of the thematic exhibition and guide the military personnel to draw strength from it.