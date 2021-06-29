China's peacekeeping operations in Darfur to end soon

All 204 peacekeepers from the first echelon of the 16th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Sudan return to China on June 26, 2021.

BEIJING, June. 29 -- Two hundred and four peacekeepers from the first echelon of the 16th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Sudan successfully arrived at Zhengding Airport of Shijiazhuang, China’s Hebei Province on June 26, local time, by the PLA Air Force’s aircraft after the 10-month peacekeeping mission.

The 16th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Sudan consists of service members from a brigade of the 82nd Group Army under the PLA Central Theater Command. They were deployed to the peacekeeping mission areas in Darfur, Sudan in August 2020 and then successively completed more than 290 construction tasks such as the upgrade and rectification of the UN-African Union Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) Super Camp in Al Fashir and humanitarian relief.

The return of the contingent marks the end of the peacekeeping operations of the Chinese peacekeeping engineering forces in Darfur, Sudan. It is reported that the second echelon members will finish their journey home in the near future.