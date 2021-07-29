Chinese, Sierra Leonean presidents exchange congratulations on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Sierra Leonean counterpart Julius Maada Bio on Thursday exchanged messages of congratulations on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In the message, Xi pointed out that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Sierra Leone half a century ago, no matter how the international situation changes, the two countries have always understood and supported each other on issues involving each other's core interests and major concerns, and have carried out fruitful cooperation in the fields of economy and people's livelihood.

In the face of the severe challenge of the COVID-19 epidemic, the people of China and Sierra Leone have helped each other and fought the epidemic side by side, showing the brotherhood of sharing weal and woe, Xi said.

Xi stressed that he attaches great importance to the development of the China-Sierra Leone relations and stands ready to work with President Bio to take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties as an opportunity to consolidate friendship and mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, and promote the continuous development of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Sierra Leone for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples.

In his message, Bio said that since Sierra Leone and China established diplomatic ties 50 years ago, the two sides have been upholding the principles of mutual respect, mutual trust, equality and common prosperity, committed to sincere friendship, solidarity and mutual assistance, and carrying out sound cooperation at bilateral and international levels, with fruitful results achieved.

Sierra Leone looks forward to working with China to further consolidate the traditional friendship between the two countries and deepen bilateral cooperation in all fields, he said.