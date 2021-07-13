Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion conducts war-preparedness exercise

Chinese peacekeepers participate in war-preparedness exercise. (Photo by Jiang Huixin)

BEIJING, July 13 -- With the authorization of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the order from the Sector Juba, the 7th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) recently held a war-preparedness exercise to check the troops’ readiness state and improve their capability of responding to and disposing of emergencies.

It is learned that based on the security situation in the mission area, the exercise mainly focused on such subjects as vigilance and defense, control of refugee inburst, and emergency medical service.