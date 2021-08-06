China's 1st peacekeeping helicopter contingent to Abyei passes equipment inspection



UN inspectors are checking the helicopter’s electric winch. (81.cn/Photo by Yu Hao)

KHARTOUM, Aug.6 -- China's first batch of peacekeeping helicopter contingent to Abyei, Sudan passed the equipment inspection conducted by the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) since its deployment with high standards on August 4.

The equipment inspection, which lasted nearly one month, included the check-on-arrival of general equipment and self-sustained equipment, and the helicopters.

“The equipment of the Chinese peacekeeping contingent is in very good condition. They have strong maintenance capability and complete amenities and facilities, setting a new peak for equipment inspection in the mission area,” said the head of the UN check team.

According to Colonel Chu Zhiqin, commanding officer of the contingent, “we want not only to pass the inspection, but also to improve our ability of equipment maintenance in the field, and to check our self-protecting ability during the mission.”

It is learned that China's first peacekeeping helicopter contingent to Abyei consists of three companies, responsible for air patrol, battle field reconnaissance, transportation of the injured, personnel transportation, and material delivery.