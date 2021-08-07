Xi's vision for propelling China's sporting spectrum

Chinese President Xi Jinping talks with athletes and coaches while visiting the Capital Gymnasium in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 18, 2021 (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- August 8 is China's Fitness-for-All Day.

The theme of this year's activities will center around Olympics as the day coincides with the Tokyo Olympic Games. China itself will also play host to the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has attached great importance to the development of sports in the country, and has on many occasions expounded on his understanding of sports and laid down principles for the cause.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with athletes and coaches at the national winter sports training center in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

The following are some highlights of his remarks in this respect:

-- Sports is an important indicator of social development and human progress, and an important manifestation of overall national strength and social civility. It plays an irreplaceable role in improving people's fitness and health, facilitating well-rounded human development, enriching people's intellectual and cultural life, promoting economic and social development, and galvanizing the Chinese people of all ethnic groups to promote the spirit of striving for excellence and outperforming themselves.

-- Sports is an important means for improving people's health, meeting people's aspirations for a better life and facilitating well-rounded human development. It is also an important driver for economic and social development and an important platform for demonstrating a country's cultural soft power.

-- Focusing on meeting people's demands, we must build more facilities for Fitness-for-All activities and establish a higher-level public service system for Fitness-for-All programs.

-- China will work to give tailored guidance, promote sports among children, improve competitive sports and continue to push forward mass sports, in a bid to build itself into a strong sporting nation.

-- Once a country that had few chances to participate in the Olympic Games, China today is home to athletes who excel at many sports. This markedly manifests China's development and growth of national strength.

-- China will work tirelessly to stage a green, inclusive, open and corruption-free Winter Olympic Games for the world.

-- China will make the Winter Olympic Games as pure and clean as snow and ice.