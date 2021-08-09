More airline preferential policies introduced for military personnel

BEIJING, Aug. 9 -- Relevant departments of the Logistic Support Department under China's Central Military Commission (CMC) signed agreements with three airline companies to introduce ticket preferential policies for military personnel and their families recently.

The three airline companies involved in this preferential program are the China Southern Airlines, Hainan Airlines and Xiamen Airlines. It is learnt that the preferential program covers military officers, cadets, soldiers, civilian personnel, etc., as well as their families. The preferential service is available online on the military travelling platform independently developed by the CMC Logistic Support Department from August 1.

According to the policies, the military personnel can enjoy more discounts on the basis of market price during the business trips, family visits and vacation travel. Meal discounts, full refund and free ticket changing within a certain sum will be offered through registered individual accounts on the platform each year. For the military personnel in urgent tasks, ticket refund and change service are available for free.

It is learned that since 2017, China has successively set priority passes for military personnel in railway stations, highway stations, civil aviation airports and ports.