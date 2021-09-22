Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan visits peacekeepers on Mid-Autumn Festival

Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan visits the peacekeeping infantry battalion. Photo by Jiang Huixin

JUBA, South Sudan, Sept. 22 -- Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan Hua Ning and Military Attaché Fei Bo visited the peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) and gave the best wishes to the peacekeepers on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival, a traditional Chinese festival on the 15th day of the 8th lunar month each year.

Accompanied by Battalion Commander Yang Zhongju, Ambassador Hua Ning reviewed the guard of honor and listened to the peacekeeping report on the authorized tasks since the battalion’s deployment to the mission area. He also presented some books to the peacekeepers on the spot.

During this visit, Ambassador Hua Ning specially visited the guards on duty at the sentry posts No.2 and No.9 in the camp. Hua also had a cordial talk with them and extended greetings to their families on behalf of China's embassy to South Sudan. He appreciated the practical actions the peacekeepers have done to safeguard the peace in South Sudan, as well as the good images of the Chinese military they have shown in the international community.

