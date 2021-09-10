Chinese troops build field camp for Peace Mission-2021 exercise

By Liu Min and Liu Dan

ORENBURG, Russia, Sept.10 -- The Peace Mission-2021 joint anti-terrorism exercise of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states will kick off on September 11. The Chinese participating troops are arriving at the exercise area successively, and the construction of field camp is also underway.

The field camp area was a barren meadow when the first echelon of the Chinese troops arrived by train on September 6. In the following three days, command post, communications hub, power station, medical aid station and living facilities were built simultaneously. At present, a fully functional field camp that meets the actual combat requirements has begun to take shape.

It is learnt that the field camp of the Chinese participating troops was designed and build by the Chinese side with all the materials and equipment used were delivered from China along with the troops by railway. The field camps of the other seven participating countries were constructed by the Russia, the host country of the exercise.