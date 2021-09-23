Foreign Officers' Stories in China (I): Zoir and his Chinese instructors

Despite the differences in languages, nationalities and military uniforms, military personnel from all countries share the same vision of loving peace and enhancing mutual understanding, and have the same goal of maintaining regional security, stability and unity. The documentary series "Foreign Officers' Stories in China" shows how the foreign military members studying or working in China view China, or the Chinese service members.

Here is the story of Zoir, a military officer from Tajikistan who has studied in the PLA Army Infantry Academy.