Chinese military opposes British warship's sailing through Taiwan Strait

BEIJING, Sept. 27 -- The British Royal Navy frigate HMS Richmond sailed through the Taiwan Strait on September 27 and openly hyped it up. The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) sent naval and air forces to track and monitor the British warship in the whole course, said Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the PLA Eastern Theater Command, in a written statement released on Monday.

Snr. Col. Shi pointed out that the British side has tried in vain to create a sense of presence by sending its military vessel to pass through the Taiwan Strait, and such ill-intentioned behavior undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and fully exposes its speculative mentality.

Troops of the PLA Eastern Theater Command are staying on high alert at all times, and will resolutely counter all threats and provocations, Snr. Col. Shi stressed.