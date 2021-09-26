J-16D and WZ-7 to debut at Airshow China 2021

By Liu Jimei

ZHUHAI, Sept. 26 -- The 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China 2021) will be held in Zhuhai, south China’s Guangdong Province, as scheduled from September 28 to October 3.

An array of main combat equipment including the J-20 stealth fighter, Y-20 heavy transport aircraft, KJ-500 early warning aircraft, H-6K bomber, and HQ-9B air-defense missile system will appear together in the exhibition. China’s J-16D electronic warfare aircraft and WZ-7 high-altitude reconnaissance drone are to debut at the upcoming air show. The systematical display of multi-type main combat equipment of the PLA Air Force (PLAAF) demonstrates the new achievements of its strategic transformation.

The J-16D is a new-type electronic warfare aircraft independently developed by China based on the J-16 fighter jet with the combat capabilities of reconnaissance, offense and defense. According to Senior Colonel Shen Jinke, spokesperson for the PLA Air Force, the J-16D serves to further improve the PLAAF’s electronic offensive capabilities and guarantee its expansion of operational range and strategic transformation.

Domestically developed and produced by China, the WZ-7 is a high-altitude reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle to conduct missions including border reconnaissance and patrol over China’s territorial waters.

The independently-developed JL-10 fighter trainer will participate in the Airshow China for the first time. As a new generation of advanced trainer aircraft, it is of great significance to improving the technical and tactical capabilities of pilots, narrowing the gap of aircraft generations between aviation colleges and combat units, and enhancing the quality and effectiveness in cultivation of pilots capable of winning in air battles.

The J-20 stealth fighter jet, independently developed by China, made its maiden flight demonstration in the 11th Airshow China held in November 2016. The PLAAF has started to equip more combat units with the J-20 to further beef up its comprehensive combat capabilities, so as to better shoulder the sacred mission of safeguarding national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

In addition, the PLAAF has also set up the pilot cadets recruiting exhibition zone and the PLAAF history and honor exhibition zone for the first time in the air show. The former one is composed of an intelligent technology interaction area, a simulated flight experience area, a psychological check area, a holographic display-based photographing area and a recruitment policy consultation area, aiming to attract more aspiring youths to join in the formation of air force pilots. The PLAAF history and honor exhibition zone will be a display of historical materials, cultural relics and products that reflect the glorious history and inheritance of fine traditions of the PLAAF.