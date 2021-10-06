Hong Kong to actively push for local legislation on safeguarding national security: Carrie Lam

HONG KONG, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong will take forward proactively the enactment of local legislation on safeguarding national security to implement Article 23 of the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Wednesday.

The Secretary for Security of the HKSAR government is drawing up effective and pragmatic proposals and provisions for the legislation, Lam said when delivering the annual policy address at a Legislative Council meeting.

Lam said the security secretary will make reference to past studies, the implementation experience of the national security law in Hong Kong that came into force in June 2020, and relevant court verdicts, as well as take into account the actual circumstances in Hong Kong.

The Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR was passed unanimously by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress on June 30, 2020. The law took effect at 11:00 p.m. local time the same day upon its promulgation by the HKSAR government in the Gazette.

After the legislation at the state level, Hong Kong still has the responsibility of enacting laws on safeguarding national security on its own, according to Article 23 of the HKSAR Basic Law.

Vowing continued efforts to safeguard national security, Lam said the HKSAR government will also combat fake news, protect cyber security, strengthen related education, and raise law-abiding and national security awareness of Hong Kong people.

The oath-taking requirements for public officers, including members of the just-formed Election Committee, will be further implemented, Lam said.

The 2021 policy address, the fifth of its kind since Lam took office in 2017, focuses on bolstering Hong Kong's economy, tackling an entrenched housing shortage and prompting Hong Kong to better integrate into the national development.