PLA Air force's development briefed at Airshow China 2021

WZ-8 drone is displayed at the Airshow China 2021. (Photo/Xinhua)

By Li Jincheng and Li Jianwen

ZHUHAI, Sept. 30 -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) held a press conference on September 29 during the 13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China) and introduced its development in recent years.

According to Lieutenant General Wang Wei, deputy commander of PLAAF, the J-20, Y-20, new type of UAVs, special-purpose combat planes, and a range of ground-based air defense weapons and new types of radars all joined the exhibition, fully demonstrating the PLAAF’s capability and confidence to defend the national air and space security, safeguard national unity, and contribute to the world peace.

Major General Wang Zhilong, deputy director of the PLAAF’s Equipment Department, said that the air force has conducted equipment development and capability enhancement targeted at plateau and maritime operations, giving a strong impetus to regular oceangoing and high-altitude training.

When introducing modified fighter jets such as the J-10C and J-16D, Wang explained that the J-10C is a multi-purpose fighter jet modified from J-10 with much improved overall combat efficiency, while the J-16D is a new type of electronic warfare aircraft (WEA) independently developed based on J-16 fighter jet. Following the guiding thought of “one generation in exploration, one generation under research, and one generation in service”, the PLAAF is developing weapons and equipment in a sustained, healthy and orderly manner toward the goal of building a world-class strategic air force that’s fully capable of protecting national sovereignty, security and development interests.

Tang Changhong, chief designer of the Y-20, explained that as a large multi-purpose transport plane integrating strategic and tactical performance, the Y-20 has accomplished all kinds of tasks since it was commissioned. It has basically met the design expectations and will continue to exert its value through constant improvements. Tang also said that Y-20 has had test flights with homemade engines and recorded exceptional performance.