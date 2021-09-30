UK's military deployment in Asia-Pacific inconducive to regional stability: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, Sept. 30 -- “The British side has significantly increased its military deployment in the Asia-Pacific region since this year, which is not conducive to regional peace and stability.” said a defense ministry spokesperson on Thursday.

Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense made this remark when being asked to comment on the at least 5-year regular deployment of two British Royal Navy patrol ships to the Indo-Pacific, and the first docking of the British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth at the US naval base in Yokosuka, Japan. Media reports said that the UK aimed to proclaim to its allies and partners its determination and capacity to manage the Indo-Pacific in the long term. In response to that, Wu pointed out that for the past few years, bilateral military relations between Britain and China have maintained stable development in general.

On September 10, General Li Zuocheng, member of China's CMC and chief of staff of the CMC Joint Staff Department, was invited to have a video call with General Sir Nick Carter, UK's Chief of the Defence Staff, through which they had a frank and in-depth exchange of views on regional security situation and national defense policy, bilateral relations and military relationsbetween the two countries, and other issues of common concern. With the increasing global challenges, China and the UK should enhance exchanges and cooperation, which is not only in the common interests of the two countries, but also conducive to world peace, stability and development, Wu stressed.

Wu mentioned at the same time that in recent years, the situation in the Asia-Pacific region remained stable in general. Most countries in this region actively carried out anti-pandemic cooperation, strengthened joint prevention and control, and speeded up work resumption to promote economic recovery.

However, it is noted that the British side has significantly increased its military deployment in the Asia-Pacific region since this year, which is not conducive to regional peace and stability. The Chinese armed forces will take necessary measures to earnestly safeguard national sovereignty, national security and development interests, as well as maintain regional peace, stability and prosperity, he reiterated.