Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel via video link. The two sides reviewed the development of China-German and China-EU relations in recent years and had an in-depth exchange of views over relevant issues in a friendly atmosphere.