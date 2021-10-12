Counter-terrorism and De-radicalization in Xinjiang exhibition open to Chinese and foreign media in Beijing

By Fan Lingzhi and Liu Xin

BEIJING, Oct 12 -- The 57th Press Conference by Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Xinjiang-related Issues was held in Beijing on October 11.

At the recent 48th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, some Western countries expressed their "concerns" over Xinjiang-related issues. In particular, the US worked hand in glove with the "World Uyghur Congress", a violent, terrorist and separatist organization, to fabricate the so-called "exhibitions" to spread false information about China. Xu Guixiang, spokesperson for the Information Office of People's Government of China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, sternly refuted such disinformation, rumors and lies.

It is worth noting that before the start of this press conference, Chinese and foreign media had been invited to visit the Counter-terrorism and De-radicalization in Xinjiang Exhibition. This is the first time for the exhibition to be opened to Chinese and foreign media.

The exhibition consists of three parts, introducing the basic situation of Xinjiang, the violent terrorist incidents occurred in Xinjiang, and Xinjiang's counter-terrorism and de-radicalization measures and results. The exhibition started in Beijing on July 17. Like the exhibition in Urumqi, it shows 52 cases, but there are no exhibits of violent and terrorist objects. The exhibition is currently open to the public but group reservation is required.

"This is not the first time I have visited the counter-terrorism exhibition, but it is still shocking," a Pakistani reporter said. He had visited Xinjiang twice and toured the local "counter-terrorism exhibition" with other foreign media reporters. “Before seeing these photos and videos, you can hardly imagine how the violent terrorists could do such terrible things. I think this exhibition can let the outside world understand the real situation in Xinjiang. There have been too many rumors about Xinjiang at present," he said.

As for why the exhibition that was originally opened in Xinjiang went out to Beijing, “this is mainly based on two considerations,” the spokesperson said. First, the exhibition in Beijing is more conducive to showing the world the true face and gratifying results of Xinjiang's counter-terrorism and de-radicalization fight. Second, the Chinese side has stated many times that everything done in Xinjiang is upright and open and is beneficial to the people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang.

“This exhibition in Beijing aims to expose the actions of violent terrorists to the world. It also shows that we are completely confident and that more people at home and abroad will be impressed by the earth-shaking changes that have taken place in Xinjiang in the past few years," stated the spokesperson.