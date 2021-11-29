Sixth PLA medical expert team to Laos arrives in Vientiane

By Zhang Jianhua

VIENTIANE, Nov. 26 -- Members of the 6th medical expert team dispatched by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) arrived in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, on November 26. The Chinese military medical team will start 6-month medical assistance at the Military Hospital 103 of the Lao People's Army (LPA).

Defense Attaché Li Bing of the Chinese Embassy in Laos, director of the Department of Health under the Ministry of National Defense (MND) of Laos, and political commissar of the Lao Military Hospital 103 welcomed the Chinese medical team at the Vientiane Wattay International Airport.

The director of the Department of Health of Lao MND said at the welcoming ceremony that Laos and China are connected by mountains and rivers and have a long traditional friendship. After the COVID-19 outbreak in Laos, the Chinese PLA dispatched medical experts and provided anti-pandemic materials and vaccines, which vividly interpreted the spirit of the Laos-China community with a shared future and deepened the profound brotherhood between the two armed forces. The Lao military and people are deeply grateful, said the director.

The political commissar of the Lao Military Hospital 103 thanked the Chinese medical team for helping when the pandemic was raging in Laos, and for bringing China's advanced medical technology and valuable experience to Laos. The medical staff of the LPA will strive to improve their own technical level through learning.

Cai Guoqing, head of the 6th Chinese medical expert team, said that the team will continue to carry forward the "spirit of the Chinese medical team", carry out a series of activities such as medical support, clinical teaching, academic exchanges, and popular science lectures, and continue to use expertise, responsible attitude and resolute action to interpret the connotation of the China-Laos community with a shared future.

The 6th Chinese medical expert team consists of 10 experts in orthopedics, cardiology, obstetrics and gynecology, and neurology from the First Affiliated Hospital of the PLA Air Force Medical University.

It is learnt that since 2019, in order to promote in-depth cooperation between the Chinese and Lao armed forces and improve the medical support capabilities of the Lao armed forces, the Chinese PLA has continued to send medical teams to Military Hospital 103 in Laos.