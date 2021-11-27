PLA naval and air forces continue alert patrols in Taiwan Strait

BEIJING, Nov. 26 -- The Eastern Theater Command (ETC) of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) continuously sent naval and air forces to conduct combat-readiness alert patrols in the direction of the Taiwan Strait on November 26, said Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command, in a written statement on Monday.

According to the statement, relevant actions taken by the Eastern Theater Command are necessary to deal with the current situation in the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan is part of China's territory, and it is the sacred mission of the PLA to safeguard China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, said the spokesperson.

The troops of the Eastern Theater Command will stay on high alert at all times and take all necessary measures to counter any interference by outside forces and "Taiwan independence" separatist plots at any time, said Shi.