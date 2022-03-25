Armed police steps up search for second black box of crashed plane

WUZHOU, March 25 -- After the retrieval of the first black box of the China Eastern Airlines' crashed plane on March 23, over 50 members assigned to the People's Armed Police (PAP) Guangxi Corps were dispatched to reinforce the search and rescue at the core crash site on March 24.

Due to the persistent rain over the past days, the core crash site has become muddy and slippery. After hours' hard work, the PAP members have searched for about 58,000 square meters and collected more than 1800 pieces of plane wreckage by 6:30 PM on Thursday.

As of press time, the rescue and search work was still in progress.