Chinese, Vanuatu presidents exchange congratulations on 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Vanuatu's counterpart, Tallis Obed Moses, on Saturday exchanged congratulatory messages to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations.

In his message, Xi said that since China and Vanuatu established diplomatic ties 40 years ago, bilateral relations have been tested by the changing international situation, political mutual trust between the two countries has been ever deepening, and bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various fields have yielded fruitful results, bringing tangible benefits to people of the two countries.

The two countries have helped each other and fought side by side against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has deepened their friendship, Xi said, adding that China-Vanuatu relations have become an example of mutual respect, solidarity and coordination between developing countries.

Xi stressed that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Vanuatu relations, saying that he is ready to work with Moses to take the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations as a new starting point to deepen and expand bilateral dialogue, exchanges and cooperation in various fields so as to push the China-Vanuatu comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level for the benefits of the two countries and their people.