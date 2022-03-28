Chinese peacekeeping engineers to South Sudan (Wau) complete airport repair task

By Zhou Haijun and Fan Heng

Chinese peacekeeping engineers level an airport runway. (Photo from the PLA Daily)

WAU, South Sudan, March 28 -- After more than a week of intense construction, the 12th Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent to South Sudan (Wau) completed the repair task of Tonj Airport with high standards on March 24, local time, winning high acclaim from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and local government.

Due to serious runway damage, the Tonj Airport, located in Warrap State, no longer met the requirements of aircraft take-off and landing and has been out of use for a long time. Upon receiving the task, the Chinese contingent dispatched more than ten engineering vehicles to level and repair the 1,300-meter-long runway.

The airport means a lot for local transportation and economic development, the UN force projection and material supply, and the humanitarian relief to this area. Following the repair task completed, it is capable of multiple aircraft take-off, landing and parking, playing an active role in the development of the entire Tonj area.

"The Tonj Airport is important to local economic development and people's livelihood. Thanks the Chinese peacekeeping engineers!" said the Governor of Warrap State at the construction site.