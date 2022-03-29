Chinese military industry products showcased at DSA 2022 in Kuala Lumpur

By Zhu Wei and Liang Huiwen

A visitor takes a photo of the exhibition area of China Shipbuilding Trading Co., Ltd. at the DSA 2022 on March 28. (Photo by Zhu Wei/Xinhua)

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 -- The 17th edition of Defense Service Asia Exhibition and Conference (DSA 2022) kicked off in Kuala Lumpur on March 28. Aerospace Long March International Trading Co., Ltd., China Shipbuilding Trading Co., Ltd., CETC International Trading Co., Ltd., Poly Technology Co., Ltd. and other Chinese enterprises participated in the four-day-long exhibition.

The theme this year is "Advancing into a New Era of Defense and Security". Malaysian Defense Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said at the opening ceremony that the ASEAN region is now facing more diverse threats which require closer cooperation among countries in the region. Holding this defense exhibition is conductive to promoting the implementation of relevant policies and action plans, he added.

Started in 1988, the DSA has become one of the important defense exhibitions in the region and the world. It is normally held every two years, and this year's defense exhibition is held four years later after the cancelation due to the pandemic in 2020. So far it has attracted 1,170 enterprises from more than 50 countries and regions. Malaysia will also hold a series of security and defense forums and exchange activities during the exhibition.

Visitors exchange ideas at the booth of CETC International Trading Co., Ltd, DSA 2022, on March 28. (Photo by Zhu Wei/Xinhua)

A visitor tries a weapon at the DSA 2022 on March 28. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Malaysian Defense Minister Hishammuddin Hussein (2nd, left) and Minister of Home Affairs Hamzah Zainudin (2nd, right) attend the opening ceremony at the DSA 2022 on March 28. (Photo by Zhu Wei/Xinhua)