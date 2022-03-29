Rear admiral Lai Ruxin appointed political commissar of PLA Hong Kong Garrison

Rear Admiral Lai Ruxin (File Photo)

HONG KONG, March 29 -- Navy Rear Admiral Lai Ruxin, former deputy director of the political work department of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Northern Theater Command, was appointed political commissar of the PLA Hong Kong Garrison, said Colonel Wu Tao, spokesperson for the PLA Hong Kong Garrison, on March 28, 2022.

The appointment was announced recently by General Wang Jianwu, political commissar of the PLA Southern Theater Command, in accordance with an order signed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, also chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC).

Rear Admiral Lai Ruxin pledged to work with all members of the PLA Hong Kong Garrison in fulfilling their defense duties assigned by the Basic Law of the HKSAR and the HKSAR Garrison Law of the People’s Republic of China, and making new contributions to the steady progress of "one country, two systems" and long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong.