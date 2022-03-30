CHINATop Stories

Chinese peacekeepers to Mali complete reconstruction of air defense bunker

Members of the 9th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Mali reconstruct the air defense bunker for the MINUSMA Chinese Level-II hospital.

BEIJING, March 30 -- Recently, the 9th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Mali completed the air defense bunker reconstruction for the Chinese Level-II hospital of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

Under severe security situation and harsh natural environment, the peacekeepers fulfilled the task in 28 workdays with high standard, winning widely acclaim from the MINUSMA engineering division and their peers in the Chinese medical contingent.

