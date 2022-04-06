Chinese Embassy in DPRK pays tribute to CPV martyrs

Staff of the Chinese Embassy in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) present flower basket to the China-DPRK Friendship Tower in Pyongyang, capital of DPRK on April 5, 2022.

PYONGYANG, April 6 -- The Chinese Embassy in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) presented flower baskets to the China-DPRK Friendship Tower in Pyongyang and paid tribute to the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs on April 5, 2022.

The memorial ceremony was held on the Qingming Festival, also known as the Tomb-sweeping Day, an important day in the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on April 5 this year. Sun Hongliang, Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in the DPRK, all embassy staff and representatives of Chinese agencies stationed in the DPRK attended the event.

The ceremony began at 9:00 a.m. All people present lined up towards the Friendship Tower as the Chinese national anthem was played.

The Chinese diplomats then presented a flower basket to the Friendship Tower, while all people bowed in silence and paid the highest tribute to the CPV martyrs.

Three days earlier, diplomats from the Chinese Embassy in the DPRK visited the CPV Martyrs' Cemetery in Unsan County, North Pyongan Province, where they held tomb-sweeping and memorial ceremonies.

The Friendship Tower was built in October 1959. The tower is made of 1025 pieces of granite and marble, symbolizing that the CPV entered the DPRK to fight in the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea on October 25, 1950. An inscription written in the Korean language to sing praises to the great achievements of the CPV martyrs and the friendship between the two countries is on the front of the tower.

The CPV Martyrs' Cemetery located in Unsan County was built in March 1955. A total of 1,160 martyrs were buried here and most of them laid down their lives during the First Campaign launched by the CPV from October 25 to November 5, 1950 in the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea.