China, Pakistan to further promote military cooperation in various fields: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, March 31 -- The military-to-military relations, serving as the mainstay of the China-Pakistan friendship, have played an important role in the development of bilateral relations for a long time, said Senior Colonel Wu Qian, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, at a regular press conference on Thursday.

Senior Colonel Wu made the remarks when commenting on the reports that the Pakistani Air Force recently held a ceremony for receiving the Chinese J-10CE fighter jets, and that as commented by the Pakistani Prime Minister, the China-made aircraft would play an important role in correcting the “security imbalance” in the region.

Wu emphasized that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners, true friends and iron brothers that share weal and woe. China is willing to work with Pakistan to accelerate the construction of a closer China-Pakistan community of shared destiny in the new era.

Wu added that the two militaries have achieved fruitful results in fields such as high-level visits, joint training and exercises, anti-epidemic cooperation and equipment technology, constantly enriching the connotation of bilateral strategic cooperation.

Next, under the guidance of the two heads of state, the Chinese and Pakistani militaries stand ready to expand practical cooperation in various fields to a new level and inject a new impetus into the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, Wu said.