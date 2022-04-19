Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent passes UNIFIL assessment

On April 13, the 20th Chinese peacekeeping multi-functional engineering contingent to Lebanon makes a work report to the UNIFIL assessment team.

By Kong Kangyi and Liang Yuyuan

BEIRUT, April 18 -- The 20th Chinese peacekeeping multi-functional engineering contingent to Lebanon passed the 2022 annual defense capability assessment conducted by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on April 13. It is the first time the contingent has received the UNIFIL defense capability assessment since its deployment to the mission area in August 2021.

The members of the assessment team are from nine departments including intelligence, operations, training, communications, medical care, security, and mission support center under the UNIFIL headquarters. They conducted a comprehensive assessment of 295 specific items in 14 categories, including command and control, external coordination, infrastructure, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) and medical services. The peacekeeping multi-functional engineering contingent won high acclaim from the UNIFIL assessment team for its excellent defense capability and rigorous working attitude.

Peacekeepers of the 20th Chinese peacekeeping multi-functional engineering contingent to Lebanon demonstrate the operation of an EOD robot to the defense capability assessment team of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), April 13, 2022.

“In response to the complex and ever-changing situation in the mission area, the Chinese contingent has dynamically revised and improved emergency plans on the camp defense and against the attack en route, and organized all-element defense drills from time to time, in an effort to continuously improve the contingent’s emergency response capabilities, laying a solid foundation for fulfilling peacekeeping missions”, said Qu Jie, a quartermaster of the 20th Chinese peacekeeping multi-functional engineering contingent to Lebanon.

After nearly 4-hour strict inspection, the assessment team came to a unanimous conclusion that the Chinese contingent keeps a higher combat readiness level compared to the standard recommended by the UN, and is rated as the highest level in security guard status.