Chinese peacekeeping engineers support UNIFIL air defense shelters construction

Peacekeepers from the 20th Chinese peacekeeping engineering detachment to Lebanon are seen operating the crane to hoist a concrete structure at the air defense shelter construction site on April 7, 2022.

By Zhuang Xiaohao and Wang Zhehao

BEIRUT, April 12 -- At the request of the Engineering Division of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), the 20th Chinese peacekeeping engineering detachment to Lebanon dispatched a crane operation team to assist the construction of concrete air defense shelters on April 7, local time.

The 14 concrete air defense shelters to be hoisted were distributed at 7 places in the camp of the Irish-Polish Battalion. Leader of the crane operation team Zeng Minhui said: " It is a great test for the crane operators to hoist the concrete structure weighing 14 tons each in such a narrow area, the security risk is high."

"You are very professional and attentive", the director of the Engineering Division of the UNIFIL said upon the completion of the operation.

It is learned that since being deployed to the mission area in Lebanon in August 2021, the 20th Chinese peacekeeping engineering detachment has completed 29 annual construction tasks and 19 temporary tasks with high standards.