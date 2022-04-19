Multiple measures to promote veterans' entrepreneurship in Beijing

By Huang Jianfeng and Zhou Jiawang

BEIJING, April 19 -- Employment and entrepreneurial bases for veterans have been established recently in various districts of Beijing such as Fangshan and Huairou Districts.

Beijing has taken multiple measures in recent years to promote the veterans’ entrepreneurship, including entrusting Tsinghua University and Peking University to launch employment and entrepreneurial training programs to provide business administration, human resources, and law courses for veterans. All of these aimed to help veterans to get employed or start up their own business.

Until now, over 4,400 veterans have started their own businesses in Beijing, playing an important role in the economic and social construction of the capital city.

Next, Beijing will guide more social resources to support veteran entrepreneurship. Meanwhile, the city will push forward the construction of veterans' employment and entrepreneurial parks, and form the models and experiences for future promotion.