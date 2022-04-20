UNIFIL Chinese hospital gives emergency treatment to injured Indonesian peacekeepers

Doctors and nurses of the 20th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Lebanon offer emergency treatment to a severely injured Indonesian peacekeeper in the emergency room in the Chinese Hospital of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on April 16, 2022. (Photo by Yang Xinhui)

BEIRUT, April 19 -- On April 16, local time, the Indonesian Battalion of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) embraced a serious vehicle accident when performing a construction mission. Two Indonesian peacekeepers got injured in the accident, and one of them was in critical condition. Upon receiving the rescue order, the 20th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Lebanon immediately carried out first aid to the two injured and transferred the critically injured to the emergency room of the UNIFIL Chinese level-II Hospital.

Diagnosis by the orthopaedic doctor showed that the seriously injured Indonesian peacekeeper had suffered severe spinal cord injury, and his condition might worsen in no time. Considering that a long and bumpy transfer by vehicle would aggravate his condition, the Chinese Level-II Hospital contacted the UNIFIL medical evacuation department at once to apply for an emergency air evacuation.

After the UNIFIL rescue helicopter arrived, medical staff from the Chinese medical contingent and the French aviation medical team conducted handover of the information of the injured and related medical documents. After his vitals stabilized, the injured was transferred onboard the helicopter and evacuated to an upper level hospital of the UNIFIL. The injured has received effective treatment in time.

Since its deployment to the mission area on July 28, 2021, the 20th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Lebanon has treated more than 2,800 UNIFIL service members and civil staff members.