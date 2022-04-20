Chinese defense minister holds video talks with Mozambican counterpart

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe holds video talks with Mozambican Defense Minister Cristóvão Artur Chume on April 19, 2022. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, April 20 -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe held video talks with Mozambican Defense Minister Cristóvão Artur Chume on April 19, 2022.

General Wei Fenghe said that China and Mozambique are good friends, good partners and good brothers sharing weal and woe and treating each other sincerely. The traditional friendship of the two countries is getting stronger with the passing of time. Under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China and Mozambique have deepened political mutual trust, firmly supported each other on issues concerning core interests and carried out fruitful cooperation in various fields.

Wei stressed that facing the major global changes unseen in a century and the pandemic, China and Mozambique should further consolidate the special friendship of "comrades and brothers", jointly resist hegemonism and power politics and promote win-win cooperation and common prosperity of the two countries.

The Chinese military is ready to maintain high-level communication with the Mozambican side, promote practical cooperation and unite in fighting the pandemic, so as to push forward the continuous development of military-to-military relations, Wei added.

Chume congratulated China on its achievements in economic and social development and the successful hosting of the Beijing Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games. He said that Mozambique cherishes its traditional friendship with China, firmly supports China in safeguarding its core interests and China's principled stance on international issues, and is willing to strengthen strategic mutual trust, deepen economic and trade exchanges with the Chinese side, expand exchanges and cooperation in the military field, and constantly upgrade bilateral relations of the two countries and the two militaries.

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe (L) and Mozambican Defense Minister Cristóvão Artur Chume hold video talks on April 19, 2022. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Li Xiaowei)