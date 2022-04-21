PLA Air Force holds national aerospace security and development forum

By Gao Yujiao and Ye Haisong

BEIJING, April 21 -- Recently, the Chinese PLA Air Force held a forum on the national aerospace security and development in Beijing. Representatives, experts and scholars from relevant military and civilian units exchanged views on cutting-edge theoretical achievements in the aerospace field, as well as some major practical issues including the air force’s preparation for war.

This forum focused on topics such as future warfare, war command and capabilities improvement. It aimed to create a new training and combat preparation model that integrates research, exercise and training to accelerate the strategic transformation and improve combat effectiveness of the PLA Air Force.

Since its establishment in 2010, the forum has been successfully held six times. It has become an important platform for the PLA Air Force to explore the path of aerospace construction and gather the wisdom of aerospace development.