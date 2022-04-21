Chinese peacekeepers to South Sudan (Juba) celebrate UN Chinese Language Day

By Zang Yalin and Sun Xuesong

Shuai Juanyu, gender advisor of the Chinese Peacekeeping Infantry Battalion to South Sudan (Juba) teaches local children Chinese in the UNMISS buffer zone.

BEIJING, April 21 -- Days before the 13th United Nations (UN) Chinese Language Day which falls on April 20, 2022, service members from the 8th Chinese Peacekeeping Infantry Battalion to South Sudan (Juba) held activities themed “learning Chinese language, passing forward friendship” in the buffer zone of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan ( UNMISS) to celebrate the Chinese Language Day.

The most enjoyable thing for local children every day is to learn Chinese from Chinese peacekeepers. At the gate of the Chinese Battalion, local children have their outdoor classes of Chinese language learning, Chinese peacekeepers are teachers, and teaching materials are nature and everything in sight.

“Many local people want to learn Chinese. We are in consultation with local schools to offer Chinese lessons with Chinese peacekeepers acting as teachers, so as to build a bridge of friendly communication with local people in Chinese language,” said Zhou Yuehui, a coordination officer of the Chinese Battalion.