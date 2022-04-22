Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to DRC passes UN combat effectiveness inspection



The 25th Chinese Peacekeeping Medical Contingent to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) receives UN combat effectiveness inspection on April 20, 2022.

KINSHASA, April 22 -- The 25th Chinese Peacekeeping Medical Contingent to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) passed UN combat effectiveness inspection with high standards on April 20.

A team led by the deputy director of combat effectiveness inspection office of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) conducted a two-day inspection in the MONUSCO Chinese Level-II Hospital run by the Chinese Peacekeeping Medical Contingent.

The inspection team observed the contingent's drills on emergency response, medical treatment and evacuation, and firefighting, and designed a number of emergency scenarios to test the contingent's emergency response capabilities. The Chinese Peacekeeping Medical Contingent passed the assessment of all subjects with high standards. The full preparation and remarkable effectiveness of the Chinese Level-II Hospital was highly recognized by the inspection team.

Since the first Chinese peacekeeping engineering and medical contingents were deployed to the DRC in April 2003, China has dispatched 25 batches of peacekeeping engineering and medical contingents with more than 3,000 peacekeepers to the MONUSCO mission areas in the DRC.



Officials from the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) conduct the combat effectiveness inspection to the Chinese Peacekeeping Medical Contingent on April 20, 2022.