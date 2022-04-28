China will not tolerate any provocation by DPP authorities for seeking "independence": Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, April 28 -- "Taiwan question is different from the Ukraine issue in essence. It is China's internal affair and brooks no outside interference," said Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense (MND), at a regular press conference on Thursday.

According to reports, some US officials recently indicated publicly that they would steadfastly fulfill the commitment to safeguarding Taiwan, and "help Taiwan in the same way they support Ukraine" to improve Taiwan's self-defense capability. And according to Taiwan's defense authorities, in response to the threat from the mainland, Taiwan military would adopt the "combination of training and combat preparation" mode to verify its combat plan and battlefield construction, and carry out "Lian Hsiang exercise" to simulate the PLA's attack on Taiwan.

In his response, Senior Colonel Tan pointed out that certain US officials have recently made numerous erroneous remarks on Taiwan, while some US senators have visited Taiwan in an attempt to rally support for "Taiwan independence" separatists. This is seriously incongruous with the US commitment not to support "Taiwan independence" and demonstrates that the US has no credibility. China is vehemently opposed to it, said Senior Colonel Tan.

Tan added that the DPP authorities, out of their own political selfish interests, disregard the safety and well-being of the Taiwan compatriots, and attempt to divide the country in collusion with external forces. This is an utterly wrong calculation. There will be an increasing number of Taiwan compatriots who see through the DPP authorities' scam of "relying on the US to seek independence", recognize the truth about their forgetfulness on the origin and the betrayal of the motherland, and thus refuse to fall victim to "Taiwan independence" separatists "seeking independence by force.”

Tan mentioned that in response to the US officials' provocative visit to Taiwan, the Chinese PLA has recently conducted military operations in the seas and airspace around the Taiwan Strait. "From now on, we will not tolerate any provocation by the DPP authorities for seeking "independence" or interference by external forces, and we will continue to demonstrate firm resolve to safeguard China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity through resolute actions." stressed Senior Colonel Tan.