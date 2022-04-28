Be alert to Japan's attempt to break through "Exclusively Defense-Oriented" Policy: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, April 28 -- Japan's efforts to break through Exclusively Defense-Oriented Policy are alarming indicators that the international community should be extremely watchful and concerned about, said Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, at a regular press conference on Thursday.

Senior Colonel Tan made the remarks when commenting on the reports about Japanese defense minister's statement on Japan's 2023 defense budget. According to reports, the Japanese defense minister suggested that the “capability to attack enemy base” should be taken into consideration for the budget. Besides, the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan proposed that China and Russia should be classified as security "challenges" on a par with the DPRK in the new version of National Defense Program Guidelines, and that Japan’s defense budget should be boosted further.

In response to these, Tan said that in order to seek the so-called “capability to attack enemy base”, strengthen its military strength and enhance its defense expenditures, Japan has recently been making all kinds of excuses and spreading irresponsible remarks. Such efforts to break through the Exclusively Defense-Oriented Policy are alarming indicators that the international community should be extremely watchful and concerned about.

Senior Colonel Tan stressed that, in the past, Japanese militarists launched wars of aggression under the pretext of external threats, bringing untold sufferings to the people of China and other countries in the region. The Chinese side urges Japan to take history as a lesson, restrain its words and deeds and do more to maintain regional peace and stability.