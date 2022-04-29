Chinese peacekeepers' logistic support capability widely acclaimed

BEIRUT, April 29 -- The 20th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon hosted the logistics officers meeting of United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Sector West for the first time on April 26, local time.

The meeting, which was attended by seven troop-contributing countries, coordinated and resolved the difficulties in logistic support of the troop-contributing countries, and made plans for future logistic work.

The efficient logistic support capability of the Chinese peacekeeping force was highly praised by the UNIFIL Command and foreign peacekeeping forces.

Since being deployed to the mission area in August last year, the 20th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon has passed the UNIFIL equipment inspection, defense assessment, living conditions assessment and environmental assessment with high standards.