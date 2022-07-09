Xi stresses utilization of cultural relics, preservation of fine accomplishments of Chinese civilization

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the better utilization of cultural relics to promote exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations and the preservation of the fine accomplishments of Chinese civilization.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks Friday in a letter replying to senior experts at the National Museum of China (NMC) on the occasion of the 110th anniversary of the museum.

Offering warm congratulations and sincere greetings to the museum staff, Xi said his previous visits to the museum left him with a deep impression and he was pleased to learn that new progress has been made by the museum in the fields of collection, research, exhibitions and exchanges.

Noting the importance of museums in preserving and passing on human civilizations and the glorious mission and great responsibility shouldered by museum workers, Xi expressed his hope that the museum staff will stick to the correct political orientation, strengthen cultural confidence, step up research and be innovative in putting on exhibitions.

Xi called for making better use of cultural relics, including making them "alive," promoting exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations, and better preserving, passing on and showcasing the fine accomplishments of Chinese civilization.

He urged the museum workers to make new contributions to the development of China's museums, and the building of China into a country with a strong socialist culture.

With its precursor, the Preparatory Office of the National Museum of History, established in July 1912, the NMC was formed in 2003 as a result of the merger of the National Museum of Chinese History and the National Museum of Chinese Revolution, both on the east side of Tian'anmen Square.

Following remodeling and expansion, the NMC formally opened to the public in 2012, now boasting more than 1.4 million items in its collection.

Recently, 10 senior experts from the museum wrote Xi a letter, providing an introduction of the museum's development over the past 110 years and a report on the museum's work related to the collection, preservation and exhibition, as well as stating the museum staff's resolve to keep their mission firmly in mind and contribute to the building of China into a country with a strong socialist culture.

Xi's letter in reply was read out at a meeting held Saturday in Beijing to mark the 110th anniversary of the NMC.

Addressing the meeting, Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, said the letter shows the CPC Central Committee's utmost care and great expectations with regard to the NMC's work. He urged the NMC to build itself into a world-class museum with Chinese characteristics.